LRAD Corporation receives $2.4M in National Guard and U.S. military orders

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) received orders for the Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Army totaling over $2.4M, comprising of LRAD 500X-MMT helicopter mounted systems.

Additionally, the Company received orders from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and Army National Guard to support U.S. and allied operations in the European, Pacific, and Caribbean regions.

“Recently certified safe for flight by the ANG, the LRAD 500X-MMT significantly enhances air-to-ground communication for search and rescue operations and other Air National Guard missions,” commented Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of LRAD Corporation. “LRAD systems provide the U.S. Military critical communication and escalation of force capabilities for its many missions throughout the world.”