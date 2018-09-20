Vanguard adds two low-cost environmental/social/governance ETFs

Estimated expense ratio is 0.12% for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) and 0.15% for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX).

The funds exclude companies involved in the producing alcohol, tobacco, gambling, adult entertainment, weapons, fossil fuels, and nuclear power. The construction methodology also excludes companies that do not meet certain diversity criteria, as well as the labor, human rights, anti-corruption, and environmental standards defined by the U.N. Global Compact Principles.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF seeks to track the FTSE U.S. All Cap Choice Index, an ESG-screened, market-cap-weighted benchmark comprised of large-, mid-, and small-cap U.S. stocks.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF's target benchmark is the FTSE Global All Cap ex U.S. Choice Index, an ESG-screened, market-cap-weighted benchmark comprised of large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks in developed and emerging international markets, excluding the U.S.

