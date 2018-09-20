Viacom +1.3% as Macquarie upgrades on ad growth

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) is 1.3% higher premarket after Macquarie drops its longtime Neutral stance to upgrade to Outperform.

Smart investing can let the company tap TV ad growth to offset the declines Viacom has seen from ratings drops and cord-cutting, analyst Tim Nollen writes. The company's "made some impressive investments in data and technology that will drive meaningful growth in targeted TV advertising." (h/t Bloomberg)

Meanwhile without CBS sitting as "forced acquirer," investors can look at Viacom without the overhang.

His price target is raised to $37 from $34, implying 20.4% upside.