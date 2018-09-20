Transocean +4% after RBC upgrade cites improved offshore drilling activity

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +3.8% pre-market after RBC Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $30 price target, doubled from the firm's previous $15 target, citing "definitive improvement" in offshore drilling activity and higher asset utilization leading to renewed offshore spending.

Hallead also lowers his implied enterprise value to expected EBITDA for 2022 multiple to 8.2x from 8.9x while raising his mid-cycle 2022 EPS target to $2.94 from $1.35 to reflect RIG's "meaningful and sustained pricing power."

RIG rose 4% yesterday after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock and Morgan Stanley named RIG one of its favorites among smaller caps in the offshore drilling sector.