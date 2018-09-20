Celgene backs away from OncoMed's navicixizumab

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) announces that Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) has decided not to exercise its option to license bispecific antibody navicixizumab due to "strategic product portfolio considerations."

Celgene maintains its options to license anti-TIGIT antibody etigilimab and anti-RSPO3 antibody rosmantuzumab under their 2013 collaboration agreement.

OncoMed is currently evaluating navicixizumab, combined with paclitaxel, in a Phase 1b study in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Preliminary data will be presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) conference in Munich on October 20.