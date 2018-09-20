Gap launches new men's lifestyle brand

Gap (NYSE:GPS) announces the upcoming launch of men's apparel brand Hill City.

The company says Hill City's assortment includes high performance clothing with technical innovation.

Hill City was incubated by Gap alongside the Athleta business, which has had some success in challenging Lululemon's in the women's athletic apparel space.

Gap notes that Hill City has been designated a B Corp certified brand by integrating sustainability throughout many of its products, using high-quality renewable, recycled fibers to create performance fabrics.

"Active is a key growth area for Gap Inc. and Hill City is our response to consistent feedback from customers looking for a premium men’s product that combines highly technical fabrications, performance and style," says Gap CEO Art Peck.

Source: Press Release