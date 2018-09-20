Brighthouse Financial adds two new fixed annuities

Brighthouse Financial (BHF +1.1% )launches two new annuity products: the Brighthouse Fixed Rate Annuity and Brighthouse Fixed Rate Annuity MVA.

Both are single premium deferred fixed annuities that offer a guaranteed rate of interest for the initial guarantee period.

Consumers can select an initial guarantee period of 3 years, 5 years, or 7 years at the time of purchase. In addition, any purchase payment of $100,000 or more will receive an enhanced rate.

The Brighthouse Fixed Rate Annuity MVA includes a limited market value adjustment, which generally allows for higher interest rates during the initial guarantee period than the Brighthouse Fixed Rate Annuity.

Previously: Brighthouse Financial Q2 hurt by item; announces $200M buyback (Aug. 6)