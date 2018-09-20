GoPro launches Hero7 line

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) launches the Hero7 camera line available in White, Silver, and Black from $199 to $399. The company will discontinue previous models rather than offering a discount.

The entry-level Hero7 White offers max video of 1440p @ 60 frames, 10MP photos, and is waterproof up to 10m. The $299 Silver has 4K @ 30 frames with the same photo and depth specs as the White.

The Black has 4K @ 60 frames max video with slow-mo of 2.7K @ 120 frames, 1080p @ 240 frames. The premium model offers 12MP HDR photos, livestreaming, GPS, and the 10m waterproofing.