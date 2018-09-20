GE comments on new turbine model issue

"More recently, we identified an issue that we expect to impact our HA units. It involves an oxidation issue that affects the lifespan of a single blade component. Obviously, this was a frustrating development, for us, as well as for our customers. But we have identified a fix and have been working proactively with HA operators to address impacted turbines," GE Power CEO Russell Stokes said in a letter posted on LinkedIn.

"The minor adjustments that we need to make do not make the HA any less of a record setting turbine - they are meeting - and in many cases exceeding - their performance goals at every customer site today."

GE -2% to $12.60/share in early trade.

