North American Construction to acquire 49% in Nuna Logistics

North American Construction (NOA +3.5% ) agrees to acquire substantial minority stake in Nuna Logistics, a civil construction and contract mining company, from a group of private selling stakeholders

NOA will pay $42.5M for 49% stake in Nuna; 51% share is held by Kitikmeot Corporation, a wholly owned business arm of the Kitikmeot Inuit Association.

Nuna's generates sales from non-oil-sands operations that offers NOA an opportunity to execute customer and revenue diversification strategy, with ~20% incremental and diversified revenue for 2019 expected from the deal.

