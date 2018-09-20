Wage pressure builds in restaurant sector

Darden Restaurants (DRI +3.9% ) CEO Gene Lee said during the company's earnings call that the restaurant operator continues to expect 5% wage inflation this year amid a workforce pool that is shrinking.

Earlier this week, Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) issued a similar warning during the firm's earnings call. Analysts have also been warning that wage inflation pressure could ramp up in the back half of the year for restaurant chains as job growth tracks higher in the U.S. and broad retail holiday season hiring picks up again.

Darden earnings call webcast, Crackel Barrel earnings call transcript

