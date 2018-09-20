New Mountain Finance plans public notes offering

New Mountain Finance (NMFC +0.4% ) plans to offer notes due 2023 and use proceeds to repay outstanding debt under its credit facilities.

New Mountain expects to list and trade the notes on the NYSE under the trading symbol "NMFX."

Amount of notes to be offered wasn't disclosed; NMFC expects greenshoe option for additional notes representing 15% of aggregate principal amount of notes offered by the company.

Plans to re-borrow under credit facilities to make new investments according to its objective and strategies.

Previously: New Mountain Finances prices 5.75% convertible notes offering (Aug. 16)