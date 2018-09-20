BMO, Oppenheimer cut Red Hat targets after earnings

BMO Capital Markets lowers its Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) price target after yesterday’s mixed earnings report with weak quarterly guidance.

BMO drops the target from $177 to $158, a 10% upside to yesterday’s close.

The firm continues to think Red Hat will be a strong participant in building the hybrid cloud and sees the valuation relative to mid-teens growth as reasonable. But questions on billings growth and Red Hat Enterprise Linux sustainability will keep the stock range bound.

More action: Oppenheimer drops its target from $165 to $175.

Source: StreetAccount.

Red Hat shares are down 7% to $133.20.

Previously: Red Hat -4% on mixed Q2 report with downside Q3 guide (Sept. 19)