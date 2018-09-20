Dow, S&P 500 sprint to new all-time highs in early action

The Dow and S&P 500 surge to new intraday record highs in early trading, as investors look past the trade dispute between the U.S. and China; Dow +0.7% , Nasdaq +0.6% , S&P +0.4% .

J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon also played down the conflict between the two countries, calling it a skirmish and not a trade war.

European bourses also are higher, with France's CAC +1.1% , Germany's DAX +1% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.1% .

In the U.S., nine of the 11 S&P industry sectors are in positive territory, led by materials ( +1.1% ) and financials ( +1% ) with the top-weighted tech group ( +0.7% ) also outperforming; only utilities ( -0.4% ) and real estate ( -0.3% ) are in the red.

In earnings news, Red Hat -6.4% after disappointing guidance overshadowed upbeat earnings, while Darden Restaurants +1.7% after reporting above-consensus earnings, revenues and guidance.

General Electric -2% after J.P. Morgan cut its stock price target to $10 from $11.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower, sending the benchmark 10-year yield up a basis point to 3.09%.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.4% at $71.40/bbl.

Still ahead: existing home sales, Conference Board's Leading Economic Index