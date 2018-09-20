Dow, S&P 500 sprint to new all-time highs in early action

The Dow and S&P 500 surge to new intraday record highs in early trading, as investors look past the trade dispute between the U.S. and China; Dow +0.7%, Nasdaq +0.6%, S&P +0.4%.
J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon also played down the conflict between the two countries, calling it a skirmish and not a trade war.
European bourses also are higher, with France's CAC +1.1%, Germany's DAX +1% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.4%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.1%.
In the U.S., nine of the 11 S&P industry sectors are in positive territory, led by materials (+1.1%) and financials (+1%) with the top-weighted tech group (+0.7%) also outperforming; only utilities (-0.4%) and real estate (-0.3%) are in the red.
In earnings news, Red Hat -6.4% after disappointing guidance overshadowed upbeat earnings, while Darden Restaurants +1.7% after reporting above-consensus earnings, revenues and guidance.
General Electric -2% after J.P. Morgan cut its stock price target to $10 from $11.
U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower, sending the benchmark 10-year yield up a basis point to 3.09%.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.4% at $71.40/bbl.
Still ahead: existing home sales, Conference Board's Leading Economic Index
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox