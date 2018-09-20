Alibaba, Intel launch joint edge computing platform

Intel (INTC +1.9% ) and Alibaba (BABA +2.7% ) launch a Joint Edge Computing Platform with an open architecture integrating Intel’s software, hardware, and AI tech with Alibaba’s Cloud IoT products.

The Platform uses computer vision and AI to convert data at the edge into business insights and is customizable for specific computing needs for various markets.

The product was recently deployed in the factories of Chongqing Refine-Yumei Die Casting Co. and increased defect detection speeds by about 5x compared to manual detection, according to the companies.