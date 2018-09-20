SDX Energy says in talks with BP to buy assets in Egypt

North Africa-focused SDX Energy says it is in discussions with BP (BP +0.8% ) to buy a "significant package of assets" in Egypt.

BP has no comment, but Reuters reported earlier this year that the company was seeking buyers for its stake in its 50-year-old oil and gas business in Egypt, then estimated to be worth ~$500M.

SPX says the acquisition would constitute a reverse takeover under AIM rules, thus its shares are suspended from London trading until a deal is announced.