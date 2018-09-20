Bloomberg: Samsung will lower memory chip output in 2019

Bloomberg sources say Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) plans to lower its memory chip output next year to tighten supplies for an expected slowdown.

The supply restriction would help maintain or push semi prices up.

Sources say Samsung expects bit growth of under 20% for DRAM and a 30% increase for NAND flash. Earlier this year, Samsung said it expected 20% growth for DRAM and 40% for NAND in 2018.

Top NAND/DRAM players: Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY), Western Digital (WDC +3.1% ), Micron (MU +3.6% ), SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL), Intel (INTC +1.7% ).

Previously: BofA out positive on Micron after DRAM/NAND meetings (Sept. 20)