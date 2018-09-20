California to inspect Tesla plant after workplace accident

California's Division of Occupational Safety and Health has opened another inspection of Tesla's (TSLA -0.2% ) Fremont factory to mark the third of the month, according to Business Insider.

The inspection was launched after it was reported that a Tesla employee lost part of their finger during a workplace accident.

Tesla's statement on the incident: ""This incident occurred when an employee's finger was caught while attempting to load parts into a lifter. The employee was immediately attended to by our Environmental Health and Safety team, received the necessary medical care, and is now recovering. We proactively reported the incident to Cal-OSHA, and we're working closely with them to investigate the exact cause and make any necessary improvements. We care deeply about the well-being of our employees, and as our injury rate continues to decline, we will keep working with them until we have the safest factories in the world."