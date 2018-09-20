Vale looking at expanding Brazil iron ore mine to feed Chinese demand

Vale (VALE +0.7% ) says it is considering an expansion of its flagship iron ore project in Brazil, hoping to cash in on a growing desire for higher-grade varieties of iron ore in its top market China.

Vale executive director Peter Poppinga told an industry conference in China that the company is studying expanding its S11D project, even though it is still being brought up to the planned capacity after it was inaugurated in late 2016.

Poppinga said S11D’s iron ore production would near 90M metric tons next year, up from ~60M metric tons currently, but Vale would aim to keep its total production at ~400M metric tons, replacing low-quality iron ore with higher-grade material.