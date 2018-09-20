S&W Seed down 6% post Q4 results

S&W Seed (SANW -6.6% ) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 44.7% Y/Y to $9.89M, due to decreased shipments to Saudi Arabia as a result of water use regulations in the country.

Q4 Overall margins: Gross declined by 662 bps to 11.12%; operating declined by 2,051 bps to -34.7% and Adj. operating declined by 2,509 bps to -34.6%

Adj. EBITDA was negative $2.43M compared to $329k a year ago and margin declined by 2,276 bps to -24.6%.

Q4 Expenses: SG&A $2.46M (-38.6% Y/Y) and R&D $1.23M (+45.9% Y/Y).

Net cash used in operating activities was $22.2M, compared to $10.3M a year ago.

Company had cash, and cash equivalents of $4,32M as of June 30, 2018, compared to $745k a year ago.

