Thyssenkrupp to continue JV with Tata Steel, interim CEO says

Thyssenkrupp’s (OTCPK:TYEKF) interim CEO Guido Kerkhoff dismisses speculation that the company would pull out of its steel joint venture with India’s Tata Steel in the wake of the sudden departure of former CEO Heinrich Hiesinger, the main architect of the transaction.

“We are continuing to implement the joint venture with Tata Steel with all our strength,” Kerkhoff tells Reuters.

The deal with Tata would create Europe’s second largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal and is expected to close at the end of 2018 or early 2019.

Separately, an executive with Elliott Management, which disclosed a stake of less than 3% in Thyssenkrupp in May, tells a German magazine the fund is opposed to breaking up the company.