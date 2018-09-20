Minerva continues rally, up 9%

Thinly traded Minerva Neurosciences (NERV +8.6% ) is up on almost double normal volume. Shares have more than doubled since early March.

Investors appear to be taking positions expecting good news from its ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating lead drug roluperidone (MN-101) in adults with negative symptoms of schizophrenia. Topline data should be available in H1 2019. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is December 2019.

Four months ago, data showing cognitive improvements in schizophrenia patients treated with roluperidone were published in a leading psychiatry journal.

Also due in H1 2019 will be topline data from its Phase 2b study of MN-117 in major depressive disorder.

