Dish taps Nielsen for digital ad measurement

Nielsen (NLSN -0.9% ) has a new win as Dish Network (DISH -1.5% ) chooses the firm for digital measurement on its ad inventory across Dish television and streaming service Sling TV.

The new arrangement means marketers can use Digital Ad Ratings to measure campaigns on Sling, and Dish Media Sales will allow marketers to tailor ads across its inventory using consumer purchasing behavior as a metric.

It also enables addressable advertising across Dish and Sling inventory.

Dish currently uses Nielsen's TV Ratings Service and participates in Nielsen Digital in TV ratings to measure Sling's audience.