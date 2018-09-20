Range Resources +2% after B. Riley FBR upgrades to Buy

Range Resources (RRC +1.8% ) is higher after B. Riley FBR upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $22 price target, raised from $17, citing the firm's constructive outlook on natural gas prices.

Riley says RRC's multi-year effort to align its Appalachian infrastructure toward maximization of value and prices for its natural gas production uniquely positions the company to participate in the recent run-up in NGL prices, which the firm believes to be sustainable during the next 12-24 months.

The resulting increase in realized prices has the potential to materially increase free cash flows and re-rate RRC shares, Riley says, as it raises its forecasts for EPS and cash flow per share for H2 2018 through 2020.