MGM Resorts strikes deal to enter Ohio

Union Gaming weighs in on the decision by MGM Resorts (MGM -0.2% ) to acquire the operating assets of the Hard Rock Rocksino from MGM Growth Properties (MGP -0.7% ) to give it an entry into Ohio.

"The Rocksino asset gives MGM access to a new market, which provides optionality for sports betting if/when it is authorized in Ohio. It also represents a new market for MGM from a database perspective," notes analyst John DeCree.

As for MGM Growth Properties, DeCree says because the market expected the deal no change to valuation is warranted.

Union Gaming has Buy ratings on both MGM and MGP.