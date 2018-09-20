BMO raises its Apple target but wants to see iPhone unit growth

BMO Capital Markets raises its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target from $199 to $219 and maintains a Market Perform rating.

Analyst Tim Long: “While the continued move higher in ASPs is encouraging, as is growth in Services and new products, we would like to see better iPhone unit growth.”

Long sees ASPs as Apple’s “sole driver of growth” and doesn’t expect the new iPhone lineup to lead to an upgrade cycle.