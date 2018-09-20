Stocks climb, U.S. Treasury yields stable; U.S. dollar falls

U.S. stocks rise and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields is stable amid lower-than-expected jobless claims, a better-than-expected Philly Fed business outlook, and and a relatively quiet day so far in the trade skirmish between the U.S. and China.

The S&P 500 rises 0.7% , the Nasdaq +0.8% and the DJIA +0.9% .

Meanwhile the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is flattish at 3.07% in late morning trading, after breaking 3% on Tuesday for the first time in four months.

Finance stocks are faring well again today, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) up 0.7% , its third straight day of gains. Among the biggest gainers: Morgan Stanley (MS +2% ), PNC Financial (PNC +2% ), UBS Group (UBS +3.4% ), and Brighthouse Financial (BHF +2.3% ).

Even with the likely prospect of the Fed boosting interest rates again next week, the greenback is losing steam. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.6% on Thursday, and has lost 1.7% in the past month. Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF (UUP -0.5% ).

Momtchil Pojarliev, deputy head of the currencies team at BNP Paribas Asset Management says the dollar could weaken to $1.25 per euro in the next six to nine months from $1.177 Thursday. Invesco's Noelle Corum sees the dollar at $1.20 per euro by year end.

Factors in their bullish view include potential comments from the Fed next week on the impact of rising trade tensions and other central banks starting to tighten monetary policy.

