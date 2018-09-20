Columbia Gas pulls planned rate hike following gas explosions

NiSource's (NI -0.5% ) Columbia Gas of Massachusetts says it is withdrawing a plan to raise rates for consumers by $33.2M in the wake of the gas explosions and fires in three towns in the Boston area.

Earlier this year, Columbia Gas proposed a $44.5M distribution rate hike for its 321K customers beginning Nov. 1, which later was reduced under a settlement with the Massachusetts Attorney General's office; yesterday, the utility said it would pull the settlement, which still required approval from the state's Department of Public Utilities.

When it first proposed the rate hike in April, Columbia Gas told the DPU that it faced increased operating and maintenance costs to comply with federal and state safety regulations.