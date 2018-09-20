VA boots five docs connected MiMedx; investors unmoved, shares up 12%

MiMedx (MDXG +11.7% ) is up on below-average volume. Shares have more than doubled since bottoming at $3.01 on July 10 during the channel stuffing-stoked selloff.

Today, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis released five doctors over alleged "improprieties" related to the company's products but details are scarce. Technically, the five physicians, four podiatrists and one dermatologist, resigned or retired, but they were going to be fired if they sought to stay on.

VA spokesman Ralph Heussner said the doctors "engaged in behavior that is not in line with the norms and values of the department."

Previously: MiMedx to restate six years of financial statements, withdraws 2018 guidance (June 7)