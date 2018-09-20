CannaRoyalty completes RVR Distribution acquisition

CannaRoyalty (OTCQX:CNNRF +4.2% ) completes the merger of its Alta Supply subsidiary with RVR Distribution, and the deal positions CannaRoyalty as the largest third party distributor in California cannabis marketplace.

Through RVR and Alta Supply, CannaRoyalty will deliver +130 branded products to the majority of licensed dispensaries in California.

Adding RVR revenues will help position CannaRoyalty to exit Q4 with a revenue run rate comparable to the largest public North American cannabis companies.

Under the previously announced merger agreement, post close of the deal RVR can acquire 70,000 CannaRoyalty Class A shares, over the next 24 months.