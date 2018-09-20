Former Malaysian leader Najib arrested, faces new charges in 1MDB scandal: WSJ

Malaysian antigraft authorities arrested Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak Wednesday in connection with the 1MDB financial scandal and his alleged receipt of more than $600M into his bank account, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Najib will face several charges--relating to a law that prohibits public officials from using their positions for personal benefit--once they are approved by Malaysia's attorney general.

Police, who are running a separate investigation into money missing from the sovereign wealth fund, say 21 other charges will be made against him for receiving stolen money, using illegal money, and transferring illegal money.

Previously: Singapore interviews Deutsche Bank exec on 1MDB scandal: WSJ (Sept. 17)

ETFs: EWM