Reuters: GE says four U.S. power turbines shut down due to blade problem

General Electric (GE -3.2% ) says four of its power turbines in the U.S. have been shut down due to a problem with turbine blades that was discovered at an electrical power plant in Texas owned by Exelon (EXC +0.6% ).

Reuters says GE's emailed statement goes beyond the company's earlier acknowledgement that the problem had shut down only one turbine, known as the 7HA, but likely would affect others.

“We have 14 7HA units in service in the United States and 10 units are running and accumulating hours,” GE reportedly says in the email. “The process requires an impacted turbine to be shut down for a limited amount of time. We are working with Exelon and expect the units to return to service soon.”

