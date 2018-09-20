Arkema and Barrday announces the creation of a joint venture

Barrday Inc. and Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAY) formed a joint venture named Barrflex TU, to manufacture and market carbon fiber and specialty polymer tapes for the growing oil and gas industrial market.

The new venture will supply the most efficient thermoplastic composite solutions to the various players of the oil and gas industrial markets.

"Barrday is an innovative first-class supplier of thermoplastic composites for the composite pipes market serving the oil and gas industry", declared Christophe André, Executive Vice-President, advanced materials at Arkema. "Our respective capabilities and expertise are highly complementary, and this new integrated offering will deliver high added value to our pipe manufacturing customers as well as the major oil groups".