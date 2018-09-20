Aytu up 45%

Thinly traded nano cap Aytu BioScience (AYTU +45.2% ) is up on a 14x surge in volume, trying to break free of a multiyear downtrend.

Earlier in the week, it announced the publication of interim results from a single-center spermatogenesis study. Men with low testosterone treated with Natesto (testosterone) experienced only a moderate 13% drop in sperm count after three and six months of treatment.

Many men with low testosterone are young and want to maintain their fertility. Testosterone replacement therapy can result in low sperm count because it lowers the level of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) which is responsible for stimulating sperm production.

A few weeks ago, the company filed a preliminary prospectus for an equity offering.

