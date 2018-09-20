Morgan Stanley: Amazon could invest $3B in Go push

Morgan Stanley estimates that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could spend up to $3B on its push to open 3,000 cashierless Go stores by 2021.

Analyst Brian Nowak puts out a broad spending range of $0.5B to $3B for the project with expenses related to the “need to invest in in-store automation technologies, cameras, and sensors.”

A Bloomberg source says the original AmazonGo in Seattle required over $1M in hardware alone.

Nowak says Go’s tech and offerings “furthers Amazon’s efforts to build deeper, more integrated relationships with consumers, with the goals being to increase data capture and understanding of consumer demand and intent and ultimately drive higher/more frequent purchase behavior.”

Amazon shares are up 1.3% to $1,950.91.

