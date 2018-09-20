U.S. mortgage rates rise for fourth straight week: Freddie Mac

30-year fixed-rate mortgage rises five basis points to 4.65% for the week ending Sept. 20, 2018 from 4.60% in the prior week, according to Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

In the year-ago period, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.83%

“Borrowing costs are moving right now for three main reasons: the very strong economy, higher U.S. government debt issuances and global trade tensions," says Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

He adds that the damage caused by Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas is likely to make housing activity "somewhat volatile."

15-year FRM averaged 4.11% vs. 4.06% in the previous week.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.92% vs. 3.93% W/W.

