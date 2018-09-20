Ideanomics enters JV to streamline Asia-Pacific ports

Ideanomics (SSC +3% ) has entered a joint venture to provide digital supply chain services in the Asia-Pacific Model Electronic Port Network.

APMEN -- APEC's online port clearance system -- was set up in 2014 and has 16 port members, including Australia's New South Wales and Canada's Vancouver.

The new JV between Ideanomics and APMEN Trade Tech is planned to streamline operations and extend connectivity beyond just port-to-port to include buyers and sellers (with warehouses directly connected).

The JV plans to list on a Chinese stock exchange before the end of the year, and it plans to launch as soon as possible in the top two ports (Shanghai and Guangdong).

Ideanomics will have a 60% interest.