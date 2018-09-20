All eyes on Amazon store plan

Amazon's roll-out of 3K cashierless Amazon Go stores could be a threat to the convenience store sector, online meal delivery firms and some fast-food chains, warns Baird in a fresh note to clients.

Retail chains and online meal players to keep an eye on as more details emerge on the Amazon store plan include Circle K (OTCPK:ANCUF, OTCPK:ANCTF), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB), 7-Eleven (OTCPK:SVNDY), Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Kum & Go, Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA), TravelCenters of America (NYSEMKT:TA), Uber Eats (UBER) and Casy's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY). Depending upon the exact model used by Amazon Go with its store format and demographic targeted - certain restaurant operators such as McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Subway, Dunkin Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Panera, Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) and Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) could even be challenged.

