BHP seeks judge's OK for $50M settlement over fatal Brazil dam burst

BHP Billiton (BHP +1.7% ) asks a U.S. judge to approve a $50M settlement of claims that it fraudulently inflated its share price by overstating its ability to manage safety risks before the fatal 2015 dam burst at the Samarco mine in Brazil.

BHP's preliminary settlement of class action litigation led by two Alabama pension plans was filed last night with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan; the company denied wrongdoing in the settlement.

The November 2015 bursting of the tailings dam in Minas Gerais unleashed huge quantities of mud and waste that destroyed a nearby village and killed 19 people.