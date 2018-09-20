Covalon acquires AquaGuard business division from Cenorin

Covalon Technologies (OTCQX:CVALF +2.8% ) announced the acquisition of AquaGuard, the Seattle, Washington-based division of medical technologies company Cenorin, LLC., for a purchase price of ~$12.37M. Covalon will acquire all of the assets and staff of AquaGuard business.

AquaGuard specializes in infection protection products that protect surgical incisions, intravenous sites, catheters, PICC lines, and other dressings from water and other moisture. It recorded $8.5M in revenue for FY17.

The consideration will compromise of $3.62M in cash, $500K of shares of Covalon, $2.55M payable 12 months from closing date and $5M payable 24 months from closing date. Also $705k assumed liability payable to management and key staff of AquaGuard and a contingent consideration of $900K.