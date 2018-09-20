Acadia Pharma up 12% on favorable FDA analysis on Nuplazid

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD +12.1% ) is up on average volume in apparent response to an FDA post stating the it found no new safety risks associated with NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), approved in the U.S. in April 2016 for Parkinson's disease-associated psychosis.

Shares had been mired in a year-long downtrend initially stoked by mixed results from a mid-study evaluating NUPLAZID for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease psychosis. Safety concerns added to the bearishness.

Previously: Acadia down 20% on FDA relook at Nuplazid safety data (April 25)

Previously: Mid-stage study of Acadia's pimavanserin hits primary endpoint, but fails on key secondaries; shares down 7% (Nov. 6, 2017)