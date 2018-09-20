Cummins to partner with KAMAZ

Cummins (CMI +1.8% ) inks a deal with KAMAZ for the development of electrified power solutions for a new product line of KAMAZ battery-powered vehicles.

The company intends to develop and supply to KAMAZ high-voltage fully electric powertrain prototypes with applications for city buses and medium range delivery trucks. The memorandum of understanding also provides for development and supply of the hybrid transmission prototype designed for KAMAZ heavy duty trucks.

"Cummins has made strategic moves to bolster our Electrified Power Business,” says CEO Tom Linebarger. "KAMAZ brings a proven electrified portfolio, which will broaden the range, and increase the reliability, of our electrified power systems as Cummins continues to bring the right solutions to our customers at the right time, he adds.

