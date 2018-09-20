Egypt signs $352M deal with Siemens to manage three big power stations

Egypt has signed a $352M contract with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY +1.3% ) to manage three new power plants, each generating 4.8 GW of power, built to plug a gap in the country's electricity needs, the state news agency MENA reports.

Egypt Pres. al-Sisi opened the power stations in July, which were built by Siemens at a total cost of €6B ($7B).

Egypt's Electricity Holding Co. says Siemens would contract experts from the state-run firm to manage, operate and maintain the power stations after they receive training in Germany.