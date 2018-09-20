OECD sees more uncertainty slowing global economic growth

Global economic expansion seems to have peaked as trade tensions, tighter monetary policy, and geopolitical risks intensify, says The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in its Interim Economic Outlook.

It now sees global economic growth at 3.7% this year and next, down slightly from its previous view of 3.8% in 2018 and 3.9% in 2019.

For the U.S. OECD's projection for 2.9% real GDP growth in 2018 remains unchanged, while it now sees 2.7% increase in 2019, down from its prior view of 2.8% in May.

It's no surprise that the biggest revisions affect Argentina and Turkey. Argentina's real GDP this year is now expected to decline 1.9% compared with its previous projection for 2.0% growth. For 2019, its real GDP is expected to increase 0.1% vs. the prior forecast of 2.6%.

Turkey's 2018 real GDP growth was cut by 1.9 percentage points to 3.2%, and 2019 cut by 4.5 percentage points to 0.5%.

The only two countries with upward revisions are India and Saudi Arabia. India's 2018 real GDP growth outlook increased 0.2 pp to 7.6%, though for 2019, it was cut by 0.1 pp to 7.4%. Saudi Arabia's real GDP growth forecast for 2018 increased 0.1 pp to 1.7% and 2019 rose 0.5 pp to 2.6%.

