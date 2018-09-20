Inmarsat, Panasonic team up on in-flight broadband

Inmarsat (IMASY -0.3% ) and Panasonic Avionics (PCRFY -0.5% ) have set a 10-year strategic deal to come together in offering in-flight broadband.

Inmarsat becomes Panasonic's exclusive provider of Ka-band in-flight connectivity for commercial aviation; it will offer its high-speed GX Aviation network while Panasonic continues to invest in its own network.

Meanwhile, Inmarsat will be able to offer Panasonic's range of services to its commercial aviation customers, including customer support.

The collaboration is already being deployed with a mutual customer, the two companies say.