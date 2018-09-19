Platform Specialty Products downgraded at Citi with ag business unit pending

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $14 price target at Citigroup pending the closing of the company’s sale of its agricultural chemicals business.

Citi's Daniel Jester expects PAH shares to trade range-bound in the near-term as investors await the closing of the ag transaction by late 2018 or early 2019.

Jester thinks the sale should give PAH lower leverage, better free cash flow generation and the opportunity for a stock buyback, all of which support expansion, but with EBITDA growth seen at or below peers in 2019, he does not see PAH trading at a meaningful premium to its comparables in the near-term.