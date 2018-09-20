Beverage sector still reeling from Coca-Cola/cannabis development

The beverage sector continues to see an increase in interest from investors this week after Coca-Cola confirmed that it's considering a move into the "evolving" cannabis market.

DavidsTea (DTEA +6.7% ) and Reed's (REED +7.5% ) trade higher today to follow in a more subdued manner the outsized rally in New Age Beverages (NBEV +67.3% ).

Monster Beverage (MNST +1.9% ), PepsiCO (PEP +1.3% ), Celsius Holdings (CELH +3.3% ) and Coca-Cola (KO +1.3% ) are also higher on the day as investors gauge the impact of potential beverage-cannabis partnerships down the road.