Beverage sector still reeling from Coca-Cola/cannabis development

The beverage sector continues to see an increase in interest from investors this week after Coca-Cola confirmed that it's considering a move into the "evolving" cannabis market.
DavidsTea (DTEA +6.7%) and Reed's (REED +7.5%) trade higher today to follow in a more subdued manner the outsized rally in New Age Beverages (NBEV +67.3%).
Monster Beverage (MNST +1.9%), PepsiCO (PEP +1.3%), Celsius Holdings (CELH +3.3%) and Coca-Cola (KO +1.3%) are also higher on the day as investors gauge the impact of potential beverage-cannabis partnerships down the road.
Beer stocks are also a little perky, with Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +2%), Constellation Brands (STZ +1.2%) and Molson Coors (TAP +1.1%) above broad market averages.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox