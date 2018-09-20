Medicine Man completes acquisition of The Big Tomato retail supplier business

Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQB:MDCL -1.4% ) announced it completed the acquisition of the Big Tomato retail supplier business. Big Tomato Retail Store is a leading supplier of hydroponics & indoor gardening supplies in Denver, Colorado and the surrounding communities.

The Big Tomato retail business is expected to generate ~$2.5M in revenue in FY18.

The terms of the acquisition include the issuance of 1,933,329 shares of the Medicine Man common stock, representing agreed upon valuation of $3M. Medicine Man will also pay $307k for inventory in cash.