Disney's Iger talks streaming, Fox integration, ESPN in interview

Disney's (DIS +1.5% ) streaming ambitions play a big part in the company's three goals to strive in a heavily shifting industry, CEO Bob Iger says: Make great content, innovate in how you deliver the content, and seek a truly global nature.

In an interview tied to his topping The Hollywood Reporter 100 list as entertainment's most powerful figure, Iger says of industry upheaval: "I believe we have to look at this as opportunity vs. threat."

He's "impressed" with premium content gains at Netflix (NFLX -0.5% ) and Amazon.com (AMZN +0.9% ), but "none of them is either Disney or Marvel. Or Pixar. Or Star Wars or National Geographic or FX or Searchlight or Avatar — I could go on."

That quote calls out the Fox media assets that Disney is about to add, but Iger says he doesn't anticipate a Netflix-type increase in spending. Responding to the recent analysis noting a couple billion dollars in revenue at risk, he says "We're weaning ourselves off licensing revenue from third parties ... So there's more spend in production and there's less licensing revenue." They're playing the "long game and not the short."

He's got "nothing but praise" for the job Jimmy Pitaro has done since taking over ESPN, adding that in terms of society/politics "Jimmy felt that the pendulum may have swung a little bit too far away from the field. And I happen to believe he was right." (Today, ESPN Plus noted it hit 1M paying subs since its April launch.)

It "only makes sense" for Marvel's Kevin Feige to oversee the X-Men franchise when the Fox deal is done, he says. And he acknowledges that the failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story may have been "a little too much, too fast" in terms of pacing the franchise films.

