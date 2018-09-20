CNBC: Comcast expects boosted Fox/Disney bid for Sky

With rules of engagement set on the Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) auction, Comcast (CMCSA +1% ) is expecting Fox (and its de facto backer Disney (DIS +1.6% )) to force a raised bid by some billions of dollars this weekend, CNBC reports.

Comcast has the high bid at £14.75/share, but neither Comcast nor Fox (FOX, FOXA) has presented their best and final offer, and the matter goes to a rare one-day auction on Saturday.

Comcast expects Fox to increase its bid regardless of whether Disney ends up buying Fox's existing stake in Sky, according to the report.

Investors have seemed to expect the same: Sky closed at £15.80 today in London.

Fox/Disney will go first in the three-round auction this weekend since it has the lower bid.

